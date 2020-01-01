KCCA FC beat Police FC as Vipers SC thrash Maroons FC to return to winning ways

The Venoms won for the first time since losing and drawing to URA FC and the Kassasiro Boys, respectively, in the previous two matches

Vipers SC bounced back to winning ways after thrashing Maroons FC 5-0 in a Uganda Premier League (UPL) tie on Wednesday at St. Mary's Stadium, Kitende.

Vipers broke the deadlock in the 45th minute when Allan Kayiwa connected well to Milton Karisa's cross to tap home.

Brian Nkuubi added the second in the 50th minute when he headed in sumptuously from an Innocent Wafula's cross into the penalty area. A few moments before, Nkuubi had failed to score from a clear chance.

Nkuubi turned out to be the goal-maker in the 63rd minute when he set up Karisa to score his first goal since rejoining the club in the January transfer window.

Paul Mucuurezi scored the third in the 75th minute to punish a Maroons team which was struggling to stop more bites from the Venoms. Mucuurezi's goal came after some good work from Aziz Kayondo.

After replacing Kayiwa in the 76th minute, Abraham Ndugwa made his presence felt hard by Maroons two minutes later when he scored the last goal for Vipers.

Meanwhile, KCCA FC picked up a 1-0 win over a rather struggling Police FC away from home at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo. Robert Achai scored the only goal of the encounter after Muzamiru Mutyaba's fine run.

Finally, Mbarara City earned a 1-0 win over BUL FC as Hillary Mukundane scored the goal which gave the former maximum points.