‘KCCA FC ambition is to win title’ – Mutebi says ahead of Mbarara City clash

The veteran Ugandan tactician spells out the club’s target as they prepare for their third league match of the 2020-21 campaign

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has stressed the team’s main target this season is to reclaim the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) title.

The Kasasiro boys are riding high so far this campaign as they have won two matches out of the two played – beating Bright Stars 2-1 before thrashing Onduparaka FC 8-0 in their first home match.

As they prepare to host Mbarara City in their third match on Friday, coach Mutebi has maintained their main focus this campaign is to win the title, they lost to Vipers SC last season after the league was ended prematurely owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We want to win the game,” Mutebi told the club’s official website. We want to get the three points, what comes with the game is another thing altogether.

“Unfortunately Gift Ali is out due to injury, but the teenagers from the U20 tournament Kafumbe Joseph and Bukenya Kizza have been cleared to play.

“Our ambition is to win the league and also play well, we are playing at 50% and we are only supposed to stay at that or better that but not go down.”

KCCA will be boosted by the return of midfielder Kafumbe Joseph and Bukenya Joseph Kizza, who is yet to play a senior club game and are returning from Afcon Zonal qualifiers where they led Uganda to glory.

On a sad note, Gift Ali will miss the clash after he picked up an injury against Onduparaka while despite upping his return from injury, John Revita will not be involved. The defender has started light individual running since he was operated on in June 2020 and is expected to return early next year.

The last league fixture between the two sides at Lugogo Stadium saw KCCA emerge 1-0 winners courtesy of a powerful header from Filbert Obenchan.

Meanwhile, Mutebi has come out to emphasise how new signing and Italian midfielder Mazengo Stefano Loro will help the club this campaign.

“When we recruited these new players, we were trying to solve a problem that we had,” Mutebi told the club website. “Bringing in Stefano Mazengo was key.

“The role he plays is very vital to my team, he is the conductor of the team. In the past we had Gift Ali play in that role and he executed well even when it is not his natural or favourable position.”

Mazengo joined KCCA in June 2020 and has previously featured for Kampala Kids League, Heras Verona Junior Team, and Sheffield United Futsal Team.