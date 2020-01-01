KCCA FC advance in Uganda Cup after win against Bukedea FC

The 10-time champions scored twice after the break to make it to the Last 16 round

KCCA FC have advanced to the Round of 16 in the Uganda Cup after defeating minnows Bukedea 2-0.

The 10-time champions came into the match as clear favourites, but their opponents were not ready to go down without fighting. In the first 45 minutes, it was all goalless as neither of the two teams had managed to find the back of the net.

It changed in the second half when Magambo Peter opened the scoring in the 63rd minute. Three minutes later, it was 2-0 in favour of the Ugandan Premier League defending champions after Filbert Obenchon managed to get past the defenders and the goalkeeper.

In other results, Kitara FC defeated Luweero United 2-1 as Light SS claimed a 3-1 win against Bugamba FC.

The biggest scoreline this season was registered on Friday when Mbarara City FC hammered FHL FC 9-0.

Raymond Onyai scored a hat-trick with Brian Aheebwa getting a brace. Other goals were scored by Okwalinga Solomon, Ronald Otii, Wol Makweth and Ibrahim Magandaazi.

The overall winner will represent Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup.