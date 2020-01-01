KCCA FC 1-2 URA FC: Kasasiro Boys suffer second defeat of the season

The former champions have now lost two matches in a row after succumbing to the power of the Taxmen at home

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) suffered their second defeat of the season after going down 2-1 to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) at Lugogo Stadium in Kampala on Friday.

The Kasasiro Boys went into the match against the Taxmen seeking to bounce back to winning ways having lost to SC Villa 2-1 in their last league outing, but they could not as URA scored two goals first-half goals to pile pressure on coach Mike Mutebi.

KCCA had taken a deserved lead in the 26th minute through Brian Aheebwa before URA drew level courtesy of Benjamin Nyakoojo in the 31st minute.

More teams

However, four minutes later, URA should have made it 2-1 but Ivan Sserubiri missed from the penalty spot after his well-taken strike kissed over the bar.

But it was not long as they took the lead in the 36th minute after Shafik Kagimu met a cross from Joackiam Ojera to beat keeper Charles Luwango and make it 2-1 with the scoreline remaining the same at the half-time break.

Ahead of the match, Mutebi had warned his charges to expect a tough challenge from URA, insisting they are a very difficult side to break down.

And despite welcoming to the squad, youngsters Bright Anukani, Sadat Anaku, and Steven Sserwadda, KCCA never looked threatening from the onset and it was URA, who dictated the pace despite playing away from home.

Kagimu should have scored the opener for the Taxmen, who are coached by Sam Ssimbwa, but after receiving a pass from Steven Mukwala, he fumbled with the ball to allow keeper Luwango take it away.

Mukwala was then presented with a great chance to break the deadlock but he unleashed a feeble shot which was easy for keeper Luwango to handle.

All this time, KCCA, who were the champions last season before Vipers SC wrestled the title from them, looked a jaded side as they could not string passes with URA defence marshalled by Brian Majwega, Ashraf Mandela, and Arafat Galiwango doing a great job at the back.

Article continues below

However, KCCA broke the deadlock after Aheebwa finished off a one-two move between Kigozi and Ssenyonjo, but it was short-lived as URA levelled matters through Nyakoojo, who headed home from a free-kick.

Five minutes later, Kagimu scored what turned out to be the winner, after meeting a pass from Ojera to make it 2-1.

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants managed a 2-2 draw against Bright Stars.