KCCA defeat Kyetume as UPDF end Express FC's unbeaten run

URA managed to defeat Police FC away in another top-tier assignment in Uganda

KCCA FC have defeated Kyetume by a solitary goal at Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru on Tuesday evening.

Bright Anukani scored the lone goal that gave the Kasasiro Boys maximum points.

It was the Garbage Collectors who started the game on a high as Andrew Kigozi collected a loose ball in the danger zone after seven minutes but the custodian denied him. Three minutes later the goalkeeper had to be alert to deflect Sadat Anaku's effort out for an unfruitful corner.

The hosts had to wait until the 25th minute to have a meaningful attack. KCCA conceded a free-kick and Kyetume started it quickly. However, Charles Lukwago was vigilant and ensured no harm came with it as he stopped Robert Ssetongo's effort.

Despite the chances created, neither of the two teams managed to get a goal in the first 45 minutes.

The visitors, once again, showed their hunger with a lively start after the break. Anukani had a chance to head in Kato Nemeyimana free-kick but the goalkeeper made a goal-line clearance to deny him.

After several unsuccessful attempts, the Kasasiro Boys finally scored when Anukani tapped in Anaku's pass.

Despite late attempts by the Slaughters, KCCA stood firm to walk home with maximum points.

Meanwhile, Express FC suffered their first defeat this season after going down by a solitary goal to Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) FC.

The administrative side scored the lone goal in the 17th minute after Alex Kitata converted a corner.

The closest the visitors came to scoring in the first half was in the 33rd minute when Mahad Yaya Kakooza managed to beat his marker but was unfortunate to see his shot come off the crossbar.

Muzamiru Mutyaba would have equalized in the 52nd minute, but despite being one-on-one with the goalkeeper, he skyrocketed his effort.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC scored in either half to claim maximum points away to Police FC.

Shafik Kagimu opened the scoring with a fierce strike after 24 minutes to ensure his team went to the break with a lead. Steven Mukwala's effort in the 31st minute was stopped by the woodwork.

The second goal for the Tax Collectors came in the 66th minute. Cromwel Rwothomo connected Shafik's pass to make it 2-0 and win it for the visitors.

Onduparaka FC also claimed maximum points away to Mbarara City with Living Kabon scoring the lone goal from the penalty in the 74th minute.

Ssozi Shaka was also on target in the 55th minute to help Busoga United beat Myda FC by a solitary goal.