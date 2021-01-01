'Ali is the schemer of team and gives us shape' - KCCA coach Mutebi

The tactician believes his midfielder has played a big role in helping the team perform well in recent matches

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC head coach Mike Muteebi has lauded midfielder Gift Ali, stating he gives his team shape and makes them organized.

The player was part of the Kasasiro Boys team that hammered the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) FC 6-1 in their recent outing. The tactician has now explained why the player is important to his charges.

"Gift Ali is very key to this team," Mutebi said as quoted by the club's official portal on Tuesday.

"His position and role makes the team very coherent and organized. He is the schemer for the team. He gives us shape.

"He uses the players in front of him to play and involves them well. His involvement has helped us organize better and you can see that when we attack and when defending.

"His return helps us to push Ashraf Mugume in front of him and you can see when we did so, he had a good game."

Recently, the experienced tactician stated that his charges are not 100% fit despite their recent huge wins.

"We are still operating at 45 percent but you could see the lads performed well with help of Gift Ali who was organising them," Mutebi revealed.

"We really dominated the game from start to the end and would have scored more than six goals and you could see all goals were constructed well, everyone was involved and I believe we improved on our ball circulation but of course we don’t forget how careless we can be when we conceded.

"Sometimes when we are performing well and the players in front of [goalkeeper] Charles Lukwago are using the ball very well, Lukwago tends to go to sleep.

"Overall I think UPDF gave us a good challenge with their experienced players but we were better in all departments.”

In addition, the experienced coach praised the effectiveness of his team, who have scored 36 goals in 12 games, and singled out his strikers for praise.

"I am impressed when my forwards are scoring, that's what I’m asking from them. We are supposed to score goals and there is no question we are starting to do exactly that.

"Our problem is we don’t take away as many chances but when we do, we look fantastic and I’m impressed with the strikers because they tried to do that."