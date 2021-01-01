KCCA bag huge win over Busoga United as Express go top with slim victory over Kitara

The Garbage Collectors put up a good fight in the second halg to score three out of the four goals and walk home with maximum points

KCCA FC defeated Busoga United 4-0 in the Ugandan Premier League match at Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru on Tuesday.

Sadat Anaku scored a hat-trick with another goal coming from Charles Lwanga.

The Kasasiro Boys were hungry from the start and it took them just two minutes to get their lead. Anaku, who was making his first appearance this season after recovering from an injury, converted a Bright Anukani pass as the hosts started the game slowly.

It happened to be the only goal in the first half as several chances went begging for both sides.

The Garbage Collectors had to wait until the 57th minute to get their second. This time around, it was Hassan Musana who managed to go past his markers before setting Anaku who tapped in from close range.

The forward completed his hattrick in the 78th minute to put more light between the sides.

Lwanga hit the back of the net, later on, to ensure the former champions are on 21 points from the 11 games played while Busoga remain in the danger zone with just five points.

Meanwhile, Express FC went top of the table after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Kitara in another top-tier game.

The lone goal for the visitors came in the 75th minute. Kitara conceded a penalty and Frank Kalanda successfully converted to ensure his team's points tally increased to 25 from 11 games played.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC also defeated their hosts UPDF by a solitary goal scored by Stephen Mukwala in the 30th minute. It was a win that took the Tax Collectors to third position with 24 points.

The administrative side are placed sixth on the table with 18 points after six wins and five losses.

The 10-man SC Villa also bagged maximum points after a 1-0 win over their hosts Kyetume. The lone goal for the former champions came in the 68th minute courtesy of Abdallah Salim.

With 12 minutes to go, Asuman Harisheh was sent off but his team held on to win the game.

Lastly, Wakiso Giants were held to a 2-2 draw by Myda while BUL claimed a 1-0 win over Onduparaka FC.

Tuesday results:

Busoga United 0-4 KCCA

Kyetume 0-1 SC Villa

Kitara 0-1 Express

Onduparaka 0-1 BUL

UPDF 0-1 URA

Wakiso Giants 2-2 Myda