KCCA 1-2 Vipers SC: Sentamu, Karisa strikes stun Kasasiro Boys

The Venoms scored two quick goals in the early moments of the second half and the home side could not launch a comeback

Vipers SC registered an important 2-1 win over Kampala Capital City Authority on Sunday at the Omondi Stadium during a Premier League encounter.

Yunus Sentamu and Milton Karisa scored for the Venoms while Dennis Iguma scored for the Kasasiro Boys at home on the 22nd matchday.

Karim Watambala failed to beat KCCA's Charles Lukwago in the 10th minute when Vipers created a clear chance that should have resulted in a goal.

A combination between Herbert Achai and Julius Poloto almost broke the deadlock but Sadat Anaku’s shot from the final cross flew over the bar in the 20th minute.

A dangerous tackle on Achai saw Vipers' Halid Lwaliwa become the first player to be yellow-carded in the 30th minute.

Richard Basangwa did well to lay the ball on Sentamu's path but the forward could not make anything meaningful from the opportunity presented in the 40th minute.

Bobosi Byaruhanga then failed to open the scoring for Vipers in the 44th minute when he found himself just in front of the goal but sent his effort wide.

Sentamu stunned the home side in the 50th minute with an opener before Karisa made it 2-0 two minutes later.

After conceding twice in quick succession, Morley Byekwaso made three changes as he brought on Moses Aliro, Andrew Kigozi and Bright Anukani in places of Hassan Jurua, Ashraf Mugume and Gift Ali just before the hour mark.

Iguma pulled one back for the Kasasiro Boys some five minutes later before an effort from Anukani went wide from a free-kick situation.

Fred Kajoba made Vipers' changes in the 74th minute when he brought on Ibrahim Orit and Disan Galiwango for Karisa and Basangwa. The third change saw Ceasar Manzoki replace Sentamu in the 76th minute.

Aliro could have equalised in the 82nd minute for KCCA but his shot flew wide after he was set through on goal by Achai.

Juma Balinya replaced Poloto in the 87th minute but the change up-front brought little impact as Vipers got the win which means they will remain second with 49 points while KCCA are fourth with 36 points.