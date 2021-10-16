KCB vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
After losing their first match of the season against Gor Mahia, KCB will be keen to bounce back to winning ways when they host AFC Leopards at Thika Stadium on Saturday.
The Bankers, who finished last season second on the 18-team table just three points behind winners Tusker, lost their season opener 2-1 against K’Ogalo.
|Game
|KCB vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Saturday, October 16, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|KCB squad
|Goalkeepers
|Joseph Okoth, and Daniel Odiwuor.
|Defenders
|Baka Badi, Dennis Odhiambo, Nashon Nanyendo, Rama Mwenda, Bethuel Achola, Martin Mbugua, Reagan Otieno.
|Midfielders
|Michael Mutinda, Simon Munala, Brian Ndenga, Vincent Wasambo, Victor Ochami, Enock Obiero, Samuel Mwangi.
|Forwards
|Derrick Otanga, Henry Onyango, David Ambulu, Abwao Antonio, and Victor Omondi.
The Bankers coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno has admitted his players were not good enough in their last assignment before the Fifa international break.
Editors' Picks
The former Gor Mahia defender has, however, promised a better display against Ingwe insisting they will go for a win.
“We did not push Gor Mahia to get a good result and at the end we lost, but my players picked vital lessons from the defeat and they are now ready to take on AFC Leopards and get a positive result,” Otieno told Goal.
Probable XI for KCB: Okoth, Badi, Odhiambo, Nanyendo, Mwenda, Mutinda, Munala, Ndenga, Otanga, Onyango, Ambulu.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Maxwell Muchesia.
|Defenders
|Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana.
|Midfielders
|Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Washington Munene, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Caleb Olilo, Wanyama, Sunguti, Giovani, Mbithi, Omar, Ochieng.
Despite losing close to 17 players in the ongoing transfer window, AFC Leopards had managed to beat Tusker 1-0 in their season opener and this was minus their head coach Patrick Aussems.
However, Aussems has already returned to work and sounded a warning that he is not in the Premier League to play for midtable positions and wants to compete with the best teams.
“I am not here to play for the fifth or the sixth position; I am here to win a trophy. I came six months ago with a new philosophy and the players are now focusing on and following it,” Aussems said.
“Even if I was going to get some opportunities, I would not have taken them, and that is why I am here. I am not a young coach and that means I am not looking for money and my ambition is to help this team renew their past and help them become the biggest club in Kenya again.”
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Muchesia, Bandi, Munene, Mudenyu, Kipyegon, Wanyama, Sunguti, Thiong'o, Nabwire, Musa, Olilo.
Match Preview
While KCB lost 2-1 against former champions Gor Mahia in the season opener, AFC Leopards secured a morale-boosting 1-0 win against current champions Tusker.
Last season, AFC Leopards beat KCB 2-1 on the first meeting before the two sides battled to a 1-1 draw in the second meeting.
In the 2019-20 season, the first meeting ended in a 0-0 draw before the second was cancelled owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
In the last six matches, KCB have only managed to beat AFC Leopards twice, while Ingwe have also managed two wins with the other two ending in draws.