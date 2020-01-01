Kaziba: Why SC Villa must win first home game against Mbarara City

The Jogoos tactician reveals why a win in their first home match for the 2020-21 campaign will be important

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba has explained the importance of winning their first home match against Mbarara City in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) on Wednesday.

The Jogoos had opened the 2020-21 campaign with a 2-2 draw against BUL FC and will now return home for their second match at Bombo Military Barracks Grounds in Bombo.

Coach Kaziba has now maintained they must strive to get a win in the home game, saying it will set their pace to reach some of the targets they have earmarked for the season.

More teams

“The first home game of the season is always important, and we are fully aware of this,” Kaziba told the club’s official website ahead of the match. “We need to start off our home games with a win.”

On whether the team has any injury concerns from the last fixture, Kaziba said: “We don’t have any injuries in the team, having passed the last fitness test in our previous fixture, Derrick [Ndahiro] is now fully fit.

“Benson [Muhindo] will sit out this game due to a red card he received on matchday one and shot-stopper Saidi Keni remains out as we complete the paperwork for licensing and Mohammedi Nsereko also returns to the squad and he is available for selection.”

About the team having never lost to Mbarara City in a home fixture, Kaziba said: “That is a good piece of history but that is in the past now. A lot of things have changed since then; we are going into this game basing on the present conditions not the past.”

Villa midfielder Emmanuel Alex Wasswa is confident they have prepared well to start their home matches with a win.

Article continues below

“I am very prepared for the game; the coaching staff have been taking the team through all the necessary drills. We are ready for the game," he told the same publication.

“In the same fixture last season, we beat Mbarara 3-1 so we will not settle for less. Since this is our first home game this season, we hope to win.”

Villa will, however, play the fixture without fans owing to the strict Covid-19 pandemic standard operating procedures set by Uganda’s Ministry of Health.