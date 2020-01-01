Kaziba urges SC Villa to push Vipers SC and KCCA FC in title race

The Jogoos coach called on his players to use any slight stumble by the leading sides and run away with the title

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba has maintained they are still in the race for the Uganda Premier League (UPL) title.

The record champions have refused to give up the title quest and according to Kaziba, they are ready to seize any opportunity if the top two teams continue to drop points

With five matches left to play, Villa are eight points adrift of leaders Vipers SC and only four behind KCCA FC, the reigning champions.

“We ended the first round in high gear and people gave us a chance,” Kaziba is quoted by Daily Monitor.

“We had a bad spell after and they wrote us off. After arresting it, now everything is possible.

“Now that the Uganda Cup match against Mbarara City has been postponed, our next step is keeping the momentum during the league break and resuming stronger.”

On May 5, Villa will face KCCA at Namboole in a tie each side will not want to lose – and one that will to a large extent define the fate of the two clubs.

Much has changed since KCCA pummeled Villa 4-1 at Lugogo, including the Jogoos amassing 13 wins, getting goals from 12 players and attaining a level of belief deserving of title contenders.

“We will plan for one game at a time and we believe we can win all the remaining matches and hope for the best,” Kaziba continued.

Apart from Villa, KCCA still have to play Onduparaka, Wakiso Giants and Busoga United. Vipers have Express FC, Busoga United, Bright Stars, and Police.