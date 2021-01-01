Kaziba: Tactician still confident SC Villa can win UPL despite 11-point gap

The Jogoo are on 25 points after the first round in the league and believe it will be better in the second one

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba is still optimistic about winning the Ugandan Premier League despite trailing leaders Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC by 11 points after the completion of the first round of matches.

The Jogoo are seventh on the table with 25 points from the 15 games they have played in the ongoing season. The tactician concedes mistakes were made but lessons have been taken.

"The table shows that we are seventh but when you look at the points, we are not so far away and I think we are in a good position going into the second round," Kaziba said after the completion of the first round.

"Our target is still to win the title and we believe it is very much still possible because we still have 15 games to play.

"We have lost to some teams in the first round but we have also learned from our mistakes and will continue sharpening up during this time in recess and I am positive we are still going to win the league."

The last game the team played to reach the midway of the season was against Bright Stars. Benson Wagima scored an own goal with Nicholas Kabonge hitting the winner after Joseph Akandwanaho had equalised to help the former league champions to a 2-1 win on Wednesday.

"We knew we were away to Bright Stars and understood that there were aspects where they had an advantage on us," Kaziba continued.

"The good thing is that we were well prepared and I am glad to say that our players played under instructions. They all played well save for the mistake we made in the build-up to their goal but that is inevitable in the game.

"Generally, I think we had a good game because we outplayed them on top of going away with the points."

The league will resume on April 1 and the tactician has revealed his plans for the team.

"The break will not be that long. Good thing is that the players can now have a breather after playing a game every two days which had a massive effect on them.

"We will rest for like four days and then resume training because we will not wait for the league to return to kick-off our preparations for the second round. We expect to be a very different side in the second round as we gun for as many points as we can to accumulate.

"The good thing is we have young players so they can endure playing the entire league and everyone knows it is a marathon. Even in the last game, they showed everyone that they can very much endure over a long period."