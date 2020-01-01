Kaziba: SC Villa’s Muhindo did not deserve red card vs BUL FC

The Jogoos tactician claims his star player did not deserve to be sent off during their league season opener on Saturday

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba has claimed he feels sorry for his player Benson Muhindo, who was sent off during their Ugandan Premier League (UPL) match against BUL FC on Saturday.

The Jogoos started off the 2020-21 campaign with a 2-2 draw against their bogey side in a match played at Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe-Jinja City.

However, the sending off of Muhindo for alleged unsporting behaviour is what caught the eye of coach Kaziba, who insists the red card was not deserved because the incident did not look intentional.

“It is unfortunate for Benson [Muhindo] the team for being sent for an incident which did not look intentional but I know it will not affect the player psychologically,” Kaziba said as quoted by the club’s official website. “[Muhindo] will come back stronger.”

During the match, Kaziba handed debuts to new signings Meddie Kibirige, Goffin Oyirwoth, and Isaac Ogwang and they took a deserved lead in the third minute when Emmanuel Alex Wasswa found the back of the net after side-stepping past BUL defenders to stab the ball home.

But with a host of missed chances, the Joogos were punished after Richard Wandyaka levelled matters for BUL in the 55th minute and then Musa Esenu gave them the lead shortly after.

Villa then suffered a blow when Muhindo was sent off and they had to fight for a point with ten men.

Thereafter, it was midfield dynamo Nicholas Kabonge who swung a good delivery into the box and it was met by substitute and debutant Ronald Ssekiganda, who managed to level the game at 2-2 in the 78th minute.

Three minutes were added on but it was not enough for either side to register a winning goal. This is the first season for the Jogoos since reverting to a community-owned club in the recent past.

In a recent interview, Kaziba said his target is to see Villa play entertaining football and score beautiful goals.

“The club’s target this season is to entertain and win with style,” Kaziba said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“We finished third last season, an improvement from the previous season, and as a progressive club, we must aim higher this season, we are Sports Club Villa.”

The Jogoos will next host Mbarara City on Wednesday, December 9.