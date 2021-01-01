Kaziba: SC Villa will not take things for granted vs Vipers SC

The veteran tactician says they will take a cautious approach when they come up against the Venoms in a top-tier clash

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba has warned his charges not to take anything for granted when they face champions Vipers SC in a Ugandan Premier League match on Wednesday.

The Jogoos will travel to face the Venoms at St Marys Kitende Stadium, a venue where they have a good record, as they have not lost to the home side since 2017.

Villa have managed to come out of Kitende victorious on the last two visits, winning the reverse fixture 1-0 and also in the previous season when they beat the home team 3-1.

As they seek to make it three wins in a row, coach Kaziba has cautioned his players to avoid looking at the past and get ready for a real battle against a very good side.

“Last season, we won this exact fixture [away to Vipers] but that does not mean we take things for granted,” Kaziba told the club’s official website ahead of the match.

“We are surely building on our good record away to Vipers but we all know football is not static, we will deploy new tactics in order to neutralize new threats.”

Villa managed a 2-2 draw in their last league match and coach Kaziba has explained they have recovered well from the match and are looking in good shape to face the champions.

“The team has recovered very well from the Police game,” Kaziba continued. “Luckily, we do not have any fresh injuries nor suspensions.

“My team is in good shape and has been boosted by the return of key defender [Derrick] Ndahiro, we are very prepared for tomorrow’s fixture.”

On the recent performance of his players, Kaziba stated: “During the game against Police, [Emmanuel] Wasswa impressed in defense but I think he is a better player in his natural position in the midfield.

“About Gavin [Kizito], he has had an impressive tournament in Mauritania [with Uganda U20 national team]. I will not slot him directly into the team since he needs some time to rest but we will evaluate him for the Sunday game.”

The Jogoos will look to build on the win against Kyetume FC and continue an impressive run of good form away from home.