Kaziba: SC Villa will entertain and win in style when UPL season kicks-off

The Jogoos tactician now says they are ready to entertain their fans when the 2020-21 season kicks-off on December 3

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba has promised club fans they will play entertaining football when the 2020-21 Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season kicks-off on December 3.

According to Kaziba, the Jogoos, who are the record winners of the Uganda league with 16 titles, have bonded well and trained enough.

“The club’s target this season is to entertain and win with style,” Kaziba said as quoted by the club’s official website. “We finished third last season, an improvement from the previous season, and as a progressive club, we must aim higher this season, we are Sports Club Villa.”

On the club’s new signings, Kaziba said: “We have added in some young talented players whom we think will easily grasp the technical team’s tactics so that together we can propel the club to the highest level.

“They are blending in very well and fast although it takes time to catch up with the playing style of the team. We cannot wait to unleash what we have been working on in the pre-season.”

Kaziba, however, admitted some of his key players are down with injuries including left-back Derrick Ndahiro but remained confident of a good start in this campaign.

Villa will begin their campaign by visiting top-six rivals BUL FC on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 4:30. It will be the first time Villa face BUL on the opening day since their promotion to the Uganda Premier League.

Villa’s first home game of 2020/21 will be against Mbarara City FC while the first Kampala Derby of the new season will take place in mid-December when Villa host KCCA 11 days later, after visiting URA FC on December 12, 2020.

In the closing game of the first round of the 2020/21 campaign, the Jogoos will be hosted by Bright Stars FC on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Meanwhile, defending champions Vipers SC will open their 2020/21 campaign at home to newcomers Myda FC according to the draft fixtures.

The new season's tentative date for kick-off remains Thursday, December 3. Thirteen-time league champions KCCA FC, who lost last season’s title to Vipers, will be in action away to Soltilo Bright Stars in the day’s only other game.

However, the venue for the KCCA-Bright Stars game is yet to be confirmed as the latter need to confirm their home ground.