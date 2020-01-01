Kaziba: SC Villa still in race to clinch Uganda Premier League title

Despite the Jogoos lying eight points behind table leaders Vipers, the coach is confident they can go and win this season’s title

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba has insisted they are still in the race to win the Uganda Premier League (UPL) title despite lying eight points behind table-toppers Vipers SC.

The Ugandan top-flight had been scheduled to resume on May 5, but an extension of the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis meant a further delay of sporting activities.

With five games left, Villa are third on 46 points, four adrift of second-placed KCCA FC, who are the defending champions.

More teams

However, Kaziba is confident the Jogoos will still recover and beat the Venoms to the top spot if and when the league resumes after the Covid-19 pandemic is contained.

Article continues below

“We shall continue to close in on both KCCA and Vipers,” Kaziba is quoted by New Vision. “We believe we are not yet out of the race. With five games to go, we can still surprise everyone.”

However, the local Premier League has yet to announce a new date for the resumption of action.



Kaziba applauded football governing body Fufa for supporting players (through relief foods) during the lockdown. He said other sports associations should do the same.



The Villa coach advised football players to embrace the culture of saving and investment since the suspension of sporting activities has pushed many athletes against the wall, struggling for survival.



In this time of inactivity, Kaziba said he is sensitizing his tenants and players alike about the pandemic as well as other diseases.

“Social distancing and handwashing may be on everyone's lips, but people should not forget about other potentially deadly diseases like cholera and malaria.”