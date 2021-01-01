Kaziba: SC Villa must avenge Express FC defeat because ‘derbies are for winning’

The veteran tactician maintains the Jogoos will be eying revenge when they host their bitter rivals the Red Eagles at Bombo

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba has called on his players to earn revenge by beating rivals Express FC in a Ugandan Premier League derby on Wednesday.

The Jogoos will host their old nemesis at Bombo Military grounds for the second round fixture of the 2020-21 campaign having lost the first round meeting 1-0 courtesy of a strike from forward George Ssenkaaba at Wankulukuku Stadium.

It is the reason coach Kaziba has sent a warning to his players to make sure they earn revenge against their rivals insisting it is time to pay back with the same currency.

“Tomorrow’s [Wednesday’s] game is a derby, and everyone on my team both the players and coaches know how momentous it is to win it,” Kaziba told the club’s official website.

“Given that we lost in the first round, tomorrow [Wednesday] gives us an opportunity to pay them back in the same currency. Derbies are for winning: We come into tomorrow’s derby to win.”

After sealing their passage to the Round of 16 of the Uganda Cup, Kaziba has maintained the 3-0 win against Ndejje University FC as spurred on his players and they are well motivated for the fixture against the Red Eagles.

“The players are in a very good mood,” Kaziba continued. “The Uganda Cup win uplifted each one’s morale and we are ready for tomorrow’s [Wednesday’s] game both physically and mentally.

“Since we have three key games in the coming seven days, how we manage the players’ physical wellbeing is very crucial. And for that reason, after our Uganda Cup game, we did full recovery training on Monday, and on Tuesday we did some practical work.”

The Villa versus Express duel is a game everyone primarily looks for on the league fixtures when they are released because victory and pride are at stake, with victory coming with the bragging rights.

Last season in the same fixture, Emmanuel Wasswa scored the sole goal which gave Villa victory at Bombo and they completed a league double over Express.

Express are in third position on the league table, seven points adrift of the Jogoos, who are lying in sixth position and a win for the Jogoos will reduce the deficit to two points and propels the team further up the table.

Express, who will miss the services of suspended centre-back Murushid Juuko, have never scored nor won while playing at Bombo grounds, a record that gives Villa the favourites tag to earn maximum points.

Villa will check the fitness level of left-back Derrick Ndahiro after he missed the domestic cup fixture owing to a knock, while Ronald Ssekiganda will return to the squad having sat out the away win against MYDA FC due to a suspension as a result of accumulated yellow cards.

Central midfielder Amir Kakomo and goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige will sit out the derby due to a suspension because of accumulated yellow cards, the same as forward Benson Muhindo who continues his rehabilitation.