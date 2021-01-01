Kaziba: SC Villa going to avenge last season's defeat to KCCA FC

The veteran tactician explains the Jogoos will be going for revenge as they face the Kasasiro Boys in a derby away

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba has stated they are going to avenge last season's defeat when they face Kampala City Council Authority FC in a Ugandan Premier League derby on Sunday.

The Jogoos lost to the Kasasiro Boys 3-1 at Lugogo Stadium last season, but in their first meeting this campaign, they turned on the screw to win 2-1 at Nakivubo Stadium.

Ahead of their second-round fixture, Kaziba has maintained their main target is to avenge the defeat they suffered at the same venue last season and also make sure they win the match because it is a derby.

“My team is in very good shape, since we finished the Express FC game, all our focus has been on this game,” Kaziba told the club’s official website.

“Tomorrow’s [Sunday’s] game is another derby; we will go to Lugogo with the sole aim of collecting all three derby points.

“We beat KCCA in the first round but last season they beat us in Lugogo. It’s something we look forward to changing on Sunday.”

The veteran tactician also confirmed the team will miss the services of Andrew Kiwanuka owing to injury but will welcome to the squad two players who missed the game against the Red Eagles.

“I have only one fresh injury Andrew [Kiwanuka] in the squad and the two [Kakomo and Kibirige], who were suspended for the Express game are back and ready to take part," he added.

Sunday’s match will be the second derby for Villa in three days as they battled to a 0-0 draw against Express FC in midweek.

Although Kaziba’s boys failed to find the back of the net for the first time in four league games, there were positives to take from the game.

The central defence pairing of Gavin Kizito and Geoffrey Wasswa played a second game together and in both games, they have not conceded a single goal.

Going into the game, the Jogoos have won three consecutive away games in all competitions, scoring seven goals in the process and conceding only two, while KCCA will come into the match on the back of a 2-0 defeat to URA FC and are one point and one place above Villa in fifth place.