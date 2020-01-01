Kaziba: SC Villa coach Kaziba impressed with new faces in win against Mbarara City

The win took Jogoos to the third position with four points and will be aiming at getting another win when they play URA this weekend

SC Villa head coach Edward Kaziba is impressed with the way his new players performed in the 3-0 win over Mbarara City in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL).

Isaac Ogwang, who was named the man of the match, scored a brace while Derrick Ndahiro added the other to give Jogoos their first win of the current campaign.

"[On Wednesday] we played our first home game and it is good that we have won it, it was generally a good start [considering the fact that] we fielded in new players and they performed so well," Kaziba said after the game.

More teams

Meddie Kibirige, Goffin Oyirwoth and Ogwang were the new faces in the Jogoos line-up.

"It is good that we collected maximum points but the most important thing is that our new players are picking up. It is a very good gesture, it gives us hope that we have a good future," Kaziba added.

"It is a good gesture and it is where we have to build on; we want to win more games so we want to work hard because there are things we need to rectify which we are working on and we are going to be able to collect points."

On Wednesday, Ndahiro scored in the 10th minute from the penalty spot before Ogwang added the second for SC Villa 10 minutes later. In the 37th minute, Ogwang added the third for his side and his second of the game to ensure Jogoos moved to third.

Article continues below

Goffin Oyiriwoth played a key role as he delivered a cross that Ogwang just had to direct with a header into the net. The man of the match could have earned himself a hat-trick but he failed to find the back of the net with a second penalty in the 70th minute. The centre referee awarded the penalty as he judged Pistin Barenge to have handled the ball in his area.

Mbarara City upped their game in the second half but their resolute opponents dealt with each and every attack that relentlessly came their way.

Bashir Mutanda, a former Jogoo, saw his two chances in the dying minutes of the encounter yield nothing. In the first instance, his promising shot was blocked before he hit the woodwork with the second attempt from a free-kick.