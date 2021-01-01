Kaziba: SC Villa cannot afford another league defeat vs URA FC

The Ugandan tactician warns the Jogoos not to lose again when they face the Tax Collectors in a top-tier at Bombo Grounds

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba has explained why they can not afford another defeat when they take on URA FC in a Ugandan Premier League match on Wednesday.

The Jogoos will host the Tax Collectors at Bombo Military Barracks Grounds seeking to bounce back to winning ways having lost their last league match 2-0 against KCCA FC at Lugogo Stadium.

According to Kaziba, the game will provide the Jogoos with a big chance to return to winning ways after collecting just one point from the two derbies from the previous two matchdays.

“We lost the first round to URA and we are also going into tomorrow’s [Wednesday’s] game after losing to KCCA so tomorrow we cannot afford to lose two games consecutively,” Kaziba told the club’s official website ahead of the match.

“Even though we have had less recovery time as compared to URA, we will not use it as an excuse for failing to get results tomorrow. We have prepared for this game very well.”

Right-back Fred Agandu will not feature in this game after he received his third yellow card of the season against KCCA while Andrew Kiwanuka will remain sidelined because of the injury he sustained against Express.

“In addition to Andrew [Kiwanuka], we will not be with Fred [Agandu], who got a third yellow card, and Salim who is injured but the rest of my squad is in great shape and ready to collect the three points on Wednesday,” Kaziba continued.

Article continues below

The Jogoos will, however, come up against a high-riding URA side, who are currently second on the 16-team league table with 42 points, four places above Villa, and they come into the fixture having won their last league match 3-1 against BUL FC.

In the first round meeting, Villa failed to win the match despite taking an early lead as URA hit back with two goals courtesy of Benjamin Nyakoojo and Saidi Kyeyune to emerge 2-1 winners.

In the last six matches between the two sides, Villa have managed two wins, while URA have won only once with the other three ending in draws.