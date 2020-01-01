Kaziba: SC Villa are aware of KCCA FC's attacking threat in league derby

The veteran tactician calls for a quick reaction from his charges as they face the Kasasiro boys in the first derby of the season

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba is aware of his opponent's threat and has urged his team to produce a quick response and beat Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) when the two sides clash in a Ugandan Premier League (UPL) derby on Tuesday.

The Jogoos suffered a 2-1 defeat against Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) in matchday three while KCCA are still unbeaten, having won all their three matches since the 2020-21 season kicked-off.

It is the reason Kaziba has called on his players to forget about the defeat against the Taxmen and give him a quick response with a win against the Kasasiro boys at Bombo Military Barracks Grounds in their first derby fixture of the season.

More teams

“The team has reflected on the shortcomings of our loss in the previous fixtures [against URA] and we have learned a lot from it,” Kaziba said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“We hope not to repeat similar mistakes and we come into this fixture searching for a win.

“We are well aware of the attacking threat tomorrow’s opponents pose to us but we are well prepared to neutralize them. My players recovered very well both physically and mentally from matchday three.”

Kaziba continued, “My technical team is also aware of their compact defence but have also taken note of their vulnerabilities to which we will capitalize in order to come out of this derby on top.”

The Jogoos have been boosted with the return of winger Benson Muhindo, who has been serving a suspension due to a red card he received on matchday one.

“It will be a good game for him to come and help the team avoid another slip in a space of four days,” Kabiza continued.

Meanwhile, Villa have confirmed 200 club fans will be allowed to watch the derby on Tuesday.

This is after the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) issued a circular asking clubs in the top-flight to allow at least 200 fans to return to the stadium but with strict adherence to the Covid-19 restrictions put up by the Ministry of Health.

Article continues below

“Due to the strict Covid-19 pandemic standard operating procedures, only 200 of the registered club members will be allowed into stadiums on the basis of first come first serve as communicated by the club henceforth,” the club confirmed in a statement.

“For all those not making it to the stadium tomorrow [Tuesday]: follow live updates of this game by following the hashtag #SCVKCC on our official social media platforms on Twitter and Facebook.”

The last league fixture between the two sides at Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala, last season ended 4-1 in favour of KCCA on November 29, 2020.