Kays Ruiz-Atil: Auxerre sign former Barcelona and PSG midfielder

Auxerre have announced the signing of Kays Ruiz-Atil from Spanish elite division side Barcelona.

Following the expiration of his contract at Camp Nou, the 19-year-old midfielder moved to France to continue his professional career.

Ruiz-Atil has been handed a three-year contract that will keep him at the Stade Abbe-Deschamps until 2025.

“Auxerre is pleased to announce the signing of Kays Ruiz-Atil aged 19, the young midfielder is linked until 2025 with the Icaunais club,” a statement from the club website read.

“Born in Lyon, he started at Olympique Lyonnais before quickly flying to Spain to join FC Barcelona at the age of seven.

“After five years of training at La Masia, Kays returned to France and signed for Paris-Saint Germain where he signed his first pro contract at the age of 16 and discovered the professional world and Ligue 1.

“With a remarkable dribbling quality and a keen sense of the game, Kays joined AJA to continue his learning alongside Jean-Marc Furlan's group. He will wear the number 18.”

After representing PSG, the youngster was signed by Barcelona but he was unable to break into the Blaugrana star-studded first team.

In the 2021-22 campaign, he played for the Spaniards’ B team – playing in 11 league games with no goals to his credit.

At Auxerre, he would be hoping to get regular first-team action under manager Jean-Marc Furlan.

In a social media post, Ruiz-Atil expressed his delight in joining the newly-promoted French elite division side.

“I am honoured to be able to register my name in this historic club for its return to Ligue,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Looking forward to start working with the group and staff. Thank you all for the many messages, and thank you for the wonderful welcome.

“Looking forward to meeting you and doing my best in front of you at Abbe Deschamps.”

Following this move, he becomes the fifth African in the Burgundy-based outfit. Others are Birama Toure (Mali), Mohamed Ben Fredj (Tunisia), Hamza Sakhi (Morocco), and Lassine Sinayoko (Mali).

On the international scene, Ruiz-Atil is a member of the France U20 squad after making his debut on September 3, 2021, in a 0-0 friendly draw with Norway.

Regardless, he remains eligible to play for Morocco at the senior level.