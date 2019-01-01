Kayode scores eighth goal of the season in Gaziantep draw

The 26-year-old took his tally to eight goals after 13 outings in the Turkish Super Lig

Olarenwaju Kayode scored Gaziantep's only goal in their 1-1 draw against Yeni Malatyaspor on Sunday.

The Super Eagles forward broke the deadlock at the Gaziantep Stadium with his effort in the 21st minute.

Article continues below

The strike increased Kayode's tally to eight goals across all competitions since he moved to Turkey on a season-long loan from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Gaziantep were on the brink of securing their fourth straight win until Congolese forward Thievy Bifouma scored the equaliser for Yeni Malatyaspor in the 78th minute.

Despite the draw, Gaziantep remain unmoved in the ninth spot and they host Fenerbahce for their next league fixture on January 19, after the winter break.