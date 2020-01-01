Kayiwa: Express FC seal return of midfielder from Tooro United

The Red Eagles have unveiled their 13th signing in this transfer window as they get ready for the new campaign

Express FC have sealed the return of midfielder Ibrahim Kayiwa from Tooro United.

The Red Eagles have confirmed the arrival of the 25-year-old attacking midfielder, who has now become the 13th signing of the ambitious Wankulukuku-based giants.

“Creative midfielder Ibrahim Kayiwa is back at Express,” the club confirmed on their official website. The 25-year-old rejoins the Red Eagles on a two-year deal from Tooro United with the aim of sparking up the creativity in Wasswa Bbosa’s side, Kayiwa who reunites with the gaffer has expressed his delight on returning to Wankulukuku.

More teams

“Muwalabu” had his first stint at Express in 2014 managing seven goals and 10 assists in 27 games marshalling the midfield alongside Sam Kintu “Tiyo” but he then moved to Vipers and Kirinya Jinja SS before another stint at Wankulukuku where he spent two seasons, 2017/18 and 2018/19.

“He then moved to Tooro United where he managed three assists in seven games.”

On sealing the return, Kayiwa said: “I am glad to be back at Express, for me, this has always been my home and just like all my other teammates, the target is to chase silverware and we can only achieve that by working hard.”

Meanwhile, Cyrus Kibande is itching to make his debut for Express in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL).

The young defender joined Express at the start of the 2019/ 2020 season from Terranova FC after a successful trial stint alongside his other teammates Frank Ssenyondo and Joshua Musoke.

In a recent interview with the club website, Kibande said on the new signings at the club: “According to me, the new recruits are not bad and I think we shall compete in the league because they are young, understand easily, talented, do what the coaches tell them to do, and disciplined.

“All in all, with them there is a big chance or a high probability of winning the trophy.”

On his targets for the new season, Kibande revealed: “First and foremost, I want to work hard and get a trophy for my team Express, secondly, I also want to join the national team level, then thirdly, I want also to be on the market, being in the papers all the time so that even if the club decides to sell me abroad, the club can, those are my targets for the upcoming season.”

Article continues below

On his debut in the UPL, Kibande explained: “To me, I think my first season in the league was not all bad and was not all good because I had started well and [impressed] at the end.

"I was injured which pained me till to date because I had also the hope of joining either the national team or Chan team because my performance was not all that bad depending on those ones who were called up to the national team.”

Others new signings at Express include goalkeepers Cryspus Kusiima and Denis Otim, centre-back Richard Bbosa, midfielders Abel Eturude, Baker Sakah, Isaac Nsengiyunva, Yaya Mahad Kakooza, John Byamukama, Godfrey Lwesibawa, and forwards Kiragga Mustafa and Charles Musiige.