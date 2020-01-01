Kawooya: KCCA FC challenge Vipers SC to prove midfielder is still their player

Kassasiro Boys completed the controversial deal over the weekend but the Venoms have threatened to take legal means against the transfer of the player

Former Ugandan Premier League champions Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) have challenged Vipers SC to prove Andrew Kawooya is still contracted to them.

KCCA confirmed the 17-year-old as their new player on Sunday but as expected, Vipers have not taken the move lying low and have promised to seek the Federation of Uganda Football Associations' (Fufa) attention over the matter.

KCCA entered into negotiations with Kawooya, whose talks with Vipers were dragging on after he sought assurance on whether he will get first-team minutes before he extended the contract.

KCCA FC deputy CEO Michael Kirunga has asked their league rivals to prove that the Form Five student at St Mary’s Secondary School at Kitende is legally their player.

“He who alleges must prove,” Kirunga told Sports Nation. “If Vipers have proof, then let them produce it.”

While confirming their objection to the Kawooya-KCCA deal, Vipers’ director said they were not ready to let the player leave them.

“He is still our player,” Kyobe said in an interview.

“That is despising of the highest order. He is our kid and his parents have consented that. We have a minor contract with him.

“We are going to petition Fufa over the matter. No club can let such a talent leave like that. Expect war.”

While the push and pull between KCCA and Vipers rages on, Mike Mutebi praised the midfielder but did not expressly promise him first-team minutes at the Kassasiro Boys.

“He [Kawooya] is a good signing for us and one we have been looking at for some time through our youth coach Jackson Magera and it is exciting to have him,” Mutebi said.

“He brings something new to the team but it doesn’t guarantee a place in the team, no, he has to work hard because he comes in to compete with other equally talented players and we have hugely talented players at the club already.”

Kawooya is one of the current Ugandan prospects having been spotted at Royal Giants School by Frank Mulindwa during a schools championship.

He joined Proline FC three years ago when the club signed him from the Lweza Junior team. He spent one year with Proline before he was signed by the current league champions.

Kawooya has featured for the national U17 side which featured in the 2019 U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania and scored as Uganda defeated Angola 3-0.