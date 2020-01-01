Kawooya & Kalanzi: UPL giants KCCA FC complete double signing

The number of new players now stands at 11 as the club strengthens the squad for future league and Caf Confederation Cup duties

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) have confirmed the controversial signing of Andrew Kawooya from Vipers SC.

KCCA had earlier complained their rivals Vipers were hiding the player after he had agreed to join them in a bid to scuttle the transfer process. Kawooya was undergoing his career development at Vipers and had already spent two years at the club.

Reports had indicated the midfielder asked for assurance of promotion to the first team before agreeing to a new Vipers contract. With the situation dragging on, KCCA approached and have signed him for four years.

Kawooya and Moses Kalanzi were unveiled by the club during a KCCA TV show.

“It is a privilege for me to join this great club, I have always wanted to be here,” Kawooya said as he was unveiled as per Football256.

“KCCA are a huge team with big goals. They are the biggest club in the Cecafa region. I want to help improve the creativity of the team, win titles and improve.

“It is a huge task but I am ready to please the fans and help the team. Fans should expect to have great moments and I will always carry a smile.”

KCCA head coach Mike Mutebi revealed his satisfaction following the latest signing.

“He [Kawooya] is a good signing for us and one we have been looking at for some time through our youth coach Jackson Magera and it is exciting to have him,” Mutebi said.

“He brings something new to the team but it doesn’t guarantee a place in the team, no, he has to work hard because he comes in to compete with other equally talented players and we have hugely talented players at the club already.”

Kawooya is one of the current Ugandan prospects having been spotted at Royal Giants School by Frank Mulindwa during a schools championship.

He joined Proline FC three years ago when the club signed him from the Lweza Junior team. He spent one year with Proline before he was signed by the current league champions.

Kawooya has featured for the national U17 side which featured in the 2019 U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania and scored as Uganda defeated Angola 3-0.

The arrival of the two players adds to the nine signings the Kassasiro Boys had already done.

Denis Iguma, Brian Aheebwa, Charles Lwanga, Ashraf Mugume, Stefano Mazengo Loro, Andrew Samson Kigozi, Dominic Ayella and Bright Anukani, and Juma Balinya had already been confirmed.