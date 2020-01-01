Kawalya: Express FC to work on goalkeeping ahead of new season

The former Cranes custodian is ready to work with his players as the Red Eagles promise a better display in the new season

Express FC have vowed to improve on their goalkeeping department ahead of the new Uganda Premier League (UPL) season.

The Red Eagles conceded 37 goals last season and were the second-worst team in the league in terms of goals conceded as relegated Tooro United shipped in 39.

It is an area that trainer Kawalya has promised to work on as the team prepares for the coming season.

More teams

“Everyone knows the strength of any team starts from the back [goalkeeper], that said, it’s key to learn from our mistakes last season so we shall have to work more on concentrating in games but also work extra hard to have as many clean sheets,” Kawalya told the club website.

Kawalya is an experienced keeper having featured for the Uganda national team before playing for the Red Eagles between 1999 and 2003, and also had brief spells with Victors, Binh Doung FC in Vietnam, and Simba SC of Tanzania.

Kawalya's sentiments come just a day after club legend Hassan ‘Figo’ Mubiru also promised to sharpen the team’s strikers ahead of the new season.

Mubiru, who led the Red Eagles frontline with aplomb during his playing days and is now part of coach Wasswa Bbosa’s technical team, is itching for the season to start so that he can mentor the players, especially the strikers.

“It’s so unfortunate Covid-19 has interfered with our plans but not to worry, I can’t wait to mentor the squad especially the forwards when the time is right,” Mubiru told the club website earlier.

“We need as many goals next season and I believe we have the right players to do the job.”

Meanwhile, Express FC striker Frank Kalanda has said they would have no excuse not to improve and have to fight for a better campaign in the 2020/21 season.

Kalanda scored 11 league goals as Express finished the season in ninth.

Article continues below

“I worked hard last season but not hard enough, otherwise we would have finished in a better position on the log and maybe go far in the Uganda Cup,” Kalanda told reporters.

“As a team, we weren’t happy with our league finish I think we have no excuse next season because we have to perform better.”

Bbosa has not made any new signings so far although they have been linked with Musa Mukasa, Godfrey Lwesibawa, and goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa.