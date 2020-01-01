Kateregga: Erbil SC forward explains situation in Iraq ahead of new season

The former KCCA and AFC Leopards player has revealed how he has been keeping fit despite a lack of football

Uganda international forward Allan Kateregga believes many players will be struggling physically once the Iraqi Premier League resumes in October.

The top tier was halted on March 10 owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, before eventually being cancelled on June 3. According to the former KCCA FC and AFC Leopards winger, it has not been easy for most teams and it will affect the players when the new season starts.

"Our league in Iraq was canceled and it is meant to resume again this October," Kateregga told Kawowo Sports.

"But, we have not started training yet. Fitness-wise, we are going to be down especially match fitness because we have not been playing any matches. But, we shall work hard and get back to the best fitness."

The 26-year-old has, however, revealed how he has been keeping fit in readiness for the league restart.

"Since the lockdown was communicated in Iraq, I have been engaged in some personal work-outs with gym work at least three times every week," Kateregga stated.

"This is just to keep my muscles busy since stadiums are closed and some jogging whenever the lockdown is eased a bit."

Kateregga started his career at the Sports Club Victoria University in the 2012-13 season, before the 11-time Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Tusker FC snapped him up. He also briefly turned out for the former KPL side Ushuru FC.

In the 2014/15 season, the winger was back in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) where he played for the Jinja-based side Bidco Uganda Limited Football Club (Bul) FC, before making a return to Kenya.

This time around he was signed by the 13-time KPL champions AFC Leopards where he lasted from 2015-2017.

After reportedly falling out with the Ingwe technical bench, Kateregga, who is referred to as the Dancing Rasta, once again made a return to Uganda where he joined the 13-time league champions Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC and helped them win the 2017 title.

He signed for PSL side Cape Town City in 2018 but was loaned to Maritzburg United. In 2019, he joined the Iraqi top tier side Erbil Sports Club.

The player was also part of the Cranes team that played in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt.