Desperation prompted move from Cape Town City to Erbil SC - Kateregga

The midfielder has explained exactly what transpired before his decision to quit the PSL side last year

Uganda attacking midfielder has admitted his transfer from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Cape Town was prompted by a desperate need to get out of the club.

The former AFC Leopards star left and joined Iraqi side Erbil SC in 2019 after two seasons in the PSL - 2018/19 at Cape town City and a short 2019 loan move to Maritzburg United.

His move away from the Citizens, he says, came as a result of a fall out between him and the club officials.

“It was a desperate move. Completely desperate,” Kateregga answered former Crested Cranes star Jean Sseninde in a live chat on Instagram.

“I wanted to stay in South Africa but because we had some contractual misunderstandings with my former employers and they played around, I was like ‘you know what, it’s fine I’ll just leave’.

“By the time that happened, it was already late into the transfer window so I wasn’t just gonna sit down and do nothing.”

The former Tusker star also explained the genesis of his nickname 'the Dancing Rasta'.

“Nobody really does [call me Dancing Rasta] they think it’s because I do dance but it’s completely not,” explained the midfielder.

“Where I played before, I was playing as an attacking player and part of the job was to make people [read defenders] defences less.

“And I could ‘dance’ through the defence and that’s how it came up because I dance through the defence and stuff like that.”

Kateregga further explained his best career moments, one being part of the Africa Cup of Nations team in Egypt, where he featured only against Senegal in the Round of 16, and during his time at KCCA FC between 2017/18.

“For me, it was a dream come true being in the Afcon and it would have been a better love story if I had played more games but it didn’t happen though I don’t blame it on anyone,” he continued.

“It’s probably because I did not do enough to deserve to play but if I get another opportunity, definitely I will do somethings better than I did last time.

“Well I can’t lie, I loved my time in Uganda, was about five months because we won more games than we lost [at KCCA].

“I think when I was there, we played about ten games and lost only one and I was involved in most of the wins.”

Kateregga and Erbil have been out of action owing to the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.