Kateregga confirms end of one-year stay at Erbil SC

The former KCCA FC star had joined the Iraqi top-flight side just after featuring in the 2019 Afcon tournament in Egypt

Uganda midfielder Allan Kateregga has confirmed his exit from Iraqi club Erbil Sports Club.

The former AFC Leopards star had joined the top-flight outfit just after his African Cup of Nations finals participation in Egypt.

The star took to his Facebook page to announce the end of his season-long stay with Erbil.

“I wish to take this opportunity to thank the management of Erbil Sports Club for the opportunity to be part of such a historical club,” Kateregga stated.

“As my contract comes to an end I wish everyone at the club the best of luck in the future. Shukran Habibi.”

He has been called up by Uganda national team head coach Johnathan McKinstry for the upcoming double-header against South Sudan in November. He also took part in the Cranes’ week-long training trip to Dubai during the last Fifa international break.

Kateregga has also played for KCCA, where he joined from AFC Leopards in September 2017 before moving to Cape Town City in 2018.

He was loaned to Maritzburg United where he spent a short stint.

The midfielder was part of the Uganda team which featured in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and played one match, from the bench, against Senegal in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Ben Ocen has opted to extend his stay with Ugandan Premier League side Police FC.

Ocen’s three-year contract had come to an end but he has now renewed it for one more year, according to Football256, even as rumours linking him Gor Mahia and Yanga SC were mounting.

The striker scored 12 goals in the cancelled 2019/20 season, tied in the second place on the Golden Boot standings with Fahad Bayo, who was then playing for Vipers SC. Steven Mukwala ended up winning the Golden Boot with 13 goals when the league was cancelled after 24 matches.

Elsewhere, defender Henry Katongole has made his Police FC move permanent after arriving from Vipers on loan before last season began. He has signed a one-year deal to help the Cops who struggled in the season and avoided relegation by a whisker.

Frank Tumwesigye ‘Zaga’, Derrick Ochan, Eric Ssenjobe, Hassan Muhamood, Sammon Oloka, Muwadda Mawejje, Tom Ikara, Tony Mawejje and Arnold Ssembuya are the players who have been signed by Abdalla Mubiru’s side.