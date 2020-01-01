Kasingye: Police FC chairman insists Mubiru is not to blame for poor results

The administrator insists the club has failed to deliver the demands of the tactician and this has contributed to unsatisfying results

Ugandan Premier League side Police FC believe coach Abdallah Mubiru is not to blame for their struggles on the pitch.



The administrative side finished 13th on the table with 25 points, one point above the relegation zone after the league was cancelled by Fufa owing to Covid-19. 80% of the matches had been played and the results posted before the league break was used to determine the fate of teams.



Many felt Mubiru had failed to lead the team to the top, however, club management felt otherwise.



"Since Abdullah [Mubiru] came, I’ve realized he understands football and I must tell you that he’s not responsible for our poor performance," Police FC Chairman Asan Kasingye told Football256.



"He has done his job well and most of the challenges the club is facing are beyond him because they’re financially related and that’s administrative."



The official has also opined the tactician is competent and it is the reason why he has been serving as Uganda Cranes first assistant coach. Kasingye has also pointed out the influence the former international has had on the team especially during matchdays.



"If he was incompetent, he wouldn’t be working as [Johnathan] Mckinstry’s first assistant and it’s his game philosophy that has won us the little fan base that we have," Kasingye added.



"People now come to the stadium to watch that entertaining brand of football played by Police and it’s all his efforts. So which Chairman would really sack such a coach?



"As long he wants to stay here as our coach and am also still the Chairman, he’ll always be because I know his abilities



The tactician took over at Police in 2016 and his contract ended early this year making him a free agent. The chairman states Mubiru has been asking for improvement off the pitch to make the team better. However, the majority of his demands have not been met.



"Since he took charge, he has always been on my neck about the things we need to put in place if we are to get positive results.



"And truth be told, 90% of his seasonal demands have never been met because we are challenged financially but this time around, I will try so hard to provide some of them.