Kashiwa Reysol striker Olunga's destiny in God's hands - Oduor

The former Thika United forward has been in superb form in Japan but the tactician believes it is not him who will decide where to go

KCB assistant coach Godfrey Oduor has said Michael Olunga's next career move lies in the hands of God.

Olunga has been sharp since he made his move to Japan and he helped Kashiwa Reysol win the J2 League title and get promoted to J1, the Japanese top flight.



Many pundits thought it was his time to return to Europe but ex-Nzoia Sugar coach Oduor believes Olunga's destiny is out of his hands.

“Every player would surely want to play in the world's top leagues for instance but it would be a mistake to rush and make such kind of a move,” Oduor told Goal.

More teams

“At times, a player must understand there is his own will and God's will and when God's plan and the time comes then everything will indeed flow seamlessly.

“Of course, he might want to play in Europe again but it may not be God's will now that he plays there.

"The place where he is now, I think that is where God wants him to be and when the right time comes, he will certainly make a fruitful move.

“Doors will open and there is no need for a hurry but let him keep working hard in Japan.”

The former Kibera Black Stars head coach also spoke about Olunga's first goal in the J League Cup, where the Kenyan scored to help Kashiwa Reysol beat Gamba Osaka and top Group D.

“It is very encouraging for him especially after scoring so many goals last season and starting the new season on the same footing is something that is very very encouraging,” he continued.

“We, as Kenyans, would want him to keep that sharpness in front of goal because very soon we will want him to play against Comoros [in the African Cup of Nations qualifier].

“The goal against Gamba Osaka is good news for him, the club and the country in general.”