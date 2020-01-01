Karisa reveals why he rejoined Vipers SC from Mouloudia Club

The striker returned to St Mary's Kitende after an unsuccessful outing in North Africa

Milton Karisa has revealed why he decided to rejoin Vipers SC from Mouloudia Club of Oujda, Morocco.

Karisa had joined the Northern African club on a one year deal two years ago after a sensational season with The Venoms. He joined Mouloudia Club after almost 20 months with the Uganda Premier League (UPL) giants where he had scored 15 goals in 48 matches.

He was also part of the contingent that won the league under coach Miguel da Costa in the 2017/18 season.

“I came back because Vipers are the greatest club I have ever known and having been part of the club was an honour for me,” Karisa told the club's portal.

The 24-year old forward also talked about his desire to play for the national team once again after being overlooked for recent matches.

He made his debut in 2017 against Harambee Stars at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos but scored his debut goal in a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo Brazzaville.

“I have to work hard and see that I go back to the national team. I have not been there for a while and so I think hard work will help me get back,” Karisa explained.

“Everything will be fine eventually.”

The forward also talked about the lessons he picked up from his stay in Morocco.

“I would say the little time I have spent outside I have learnt something and I pray to God the experience will help me boost Vipers and therefore fulfil the goals of winning the trophy,” Karisa added.

“Playing outside the country one has to be patient, learn the situation, and how not to react. But I know patience is the most important thing I have learned.

“Patience can help a lot of people so long as you believe you can do it and have it [then] everything will be fine in the end.”

After Vipers received Karisa's International Transfer Certificate, coach Fred Kajoba could field him on February 18 for a league tie against close title rivals KCCA FC.