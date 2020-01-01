Karisa: Boost for Vipers SC as winger cleared to play in UPL

Just days after securing a crucial victory on the road against stubborn BUL FC the Venoms have been boosted with a new star

Vipers SC have received a huge boost in their quest to win the Uganda Premier League after Milton Karisa was cleared to feature for the side.

This development officially confirms the winger’s emotional return to the Venoms fold following a spell with Moroccan outfit Mouloudia Club of Oujda on a one-year deal.

“His clearance is a welcome boost as it provides coach Fred Kajoba with more options up front and if he performs to known standards, he will definitely strengthen the team,” the club confirmed on their official website.

Speaking on his return, Karisa said on Twitter: “It's great to be back home. This is such a great club. It's a real family and l am absolutely delighted to be back at Vipers.

“I loved my time here, there are plenty of familiar faces still around. It's a fantastic place to be and it always has been. Time to get to work!!!”

Karisa left Kitende to join the North African club in September 2018 after 20 months in a Venoms Jersey having scored 15 goals in 48 appearances and was a key figure in the 2017/18 league winning squad under Portuguese tactician Miguel da Costa.

At Mouloudia, the Ugandan was limited to only 22 appearances due to stiff competition among foreigners at the club however he managed to register four goals to his name at the club.

He made his Vipers debut on February 7, 2017, in a hotly contested Wakiso derby against Lweza in a 2-0 win at Mandela National stadium Namboole but had to wait until September the same year to score his first league goal against former employers BUL FC thus kickstarting a successful stint at Kitende.

Many happier moments followed the 24-year-old winger at Vipers as he scored the historical first goal which was his maiden goal at the club as well at the newly opened St Mary’s Stadium in a 1-0 win over visiting South African side Platinum Stars in the Caf Confederation Cup.

As Vipers prepares to tussle it out with closest title challengers KCCA FC in a mouthwatering title decider on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende, Karisa’s clearance is timely and he comes along with valuable experience.