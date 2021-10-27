Kariobangi Sharks vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will return to FKF Premier League action with an away game against Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday.
K’Ogalo were not involved during last weekend's matches because they faced Al-Ahly Merowe of Sudan in the return leg of their Caf Confederation Cup fixture.
However, with Gor Mahia carrying a 3-1 advantage from the first round battle in Cairo, the Sudanese outfit failed to show up for the game and it was awarded to the FKF Shield Cup champions, who proceeded to the next stage.
Editors' Picks
- Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Which African All-Stars could help Clasico rebuild?
- Could Man City create their own Class of '92? Palmer, McAtee, Lavia and Co. out to impress Guardiola
- What if Salah had stayed at Chelsea?
- 'I hope Mane plays' - Liverpool loanee Van den Berg relishing chance to face parent club with Preston
|Game
|Kariobangi Sharks vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Wednesday, October 27, 2021
|Time
|13:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kariobangi Sharks squad
|Goalkeepers
|Brandon Obiero, and Brian Olang'o.
|Defenders
|Kuol Chuol, Alphonce Omija, Boniface Onyango, Geoffrey Lemu, Samuel Olwande, Daniel Sakari, Toma Teka, Bonface Mwangemi, and Fredrick Alushula.
|Midfielders
|Douglas Mokaya, Patila Omotto, Erick Juma, Peter Oudu, Felix Oluoch, Shaphan Oyugi, and John Omondi.
|Forwards
|James Mazembe, Erick Kapaito, Fortune Omoto, Julius Masaba, Vincent Likare, and Patrick Nguny.
Sharks will have all their key players available for the fixture and coach William Muluya has maintained a cautious approach.
“We don’t have any injury concerns and we are keen to return to winning ways against Gor Mahia,” Muluya told Goal. “We know they are a tough team but we will do our best to get maximum points.”
Defender Samuel Olwande will skipper the side with goalkeeper Brian Olang’o, who was signed from Makongeni Youth, likely to keep his position between the sticks.
Probable XI for Kariobangi Sharks: Olang'o, Omondi, Onyango, Lemu, Olwande, Onyango. Omoto, Mokaya, Fortune Omoto, Oluoch, Mata.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|
Gad Mathews, and Caleb Omondi.
|Defenders
|Philemon Otieno, Haron Shakava, Frank Odhiambo, Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, and John Ochieng’.
|Midfielders
|Victor Ayugi, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng’, John Macharia, and Samuel Onyango.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, Fred Nkata, and John Nyawir.
Gor Mahia will recall their regular players for the clash at Kasarani having rested them during their Mashemeji derby against AFC Leopards.
Coach Mark Harrison has stressed the importance of keeping their winning run going in the top-flight.
“We have started well in the league, two wins from two matches and it is something I have asked my boys to keep the momentum going, we want to keep the consistency and see where we will be by the end of the first round,” Harrison told Goal.
Probable XI Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, Shakava, Odhiambo, Oluoch, Wendo, Ayugi, Onyango, Omalla, Nkata, Ulimwengu.
Match Preview
Last season, the two teams met three times – in the league twice where Sharks won both matches, the first round fixture ending in a 4-2 win and the second round meeting ending in a 2-1 victory.
However, in the third meeting, it was Gor Mahia who carried the day as they beat Sharks 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the Shield Cup en route to winning the trophy.
In the 2019 season, Gor Mahia won the first meeting 1-0 before the second round fixture was cancelled owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
So far this season, Sharks have played three matches – winning the opener 1-0 against Posta Rangers, beating promoted side Vihiga Bullets 3-0 before battling to a 1-1 draw against Wazito FC in their last assignment.
On the other hand, Gor Mahia have played only two matches – a 2-1 season opener win against KCB before they floored their rivals AFC Leopards 1-0 in the derby.
While Sharks are fourth on the 18-team table with seven points from three matches, Gor Mahia are sitting seventh after accumulating six points from two matches.