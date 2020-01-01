Benzema defends Giroud 'Formula 1' jibe: I was just telling the truth

The Real Madrid star has doubled down on comments he made about the Chelsea and France forward on Instagram

Karim Benzema said he "simply told the truth" with his jibe at French compatriot Olivier Giroud.

Real Madrid striker Benzema said "don't confuse Formula One with karting" when asked on Instagram live about comparisons to Chelsea centre-forward Giroud.

Giroud has filled the void left by Benzema's continued international exile, which dates back to 2015, helping France to World Cup glory in 2018.

Benzema sought to clarify his comments on Monday, stating that he had also talked up Giroud's strengths and adding that the same comparison could be used between himself and ex-Brazil superstar Ronaldo.

However, Benzema doubled down with his assessment.

Speaking on Instagram, he said: "About Giroud, I simply told the truth.

"But we didn't remember what I said about him, especially about what he brings to the French national team.

"We just remembered the moment when I said I was F1 and he was karting. That's what I think, that's the truth, and that's how it is.

"Because now, if you ask me with R9 (Ronaldo): R9 is F1, and I am karting. That's the way it is. We're going to move on."

Benzema scored 27 goals in 81 international appearances for France, while Giroud is third on the all-time list with 39 from 97 matches.

The Madrid forward has been out of the French national team picture since a dispute with Mathieu Valbuena where he was accused of blackmailing his former team-mate .

Prior to coronavirus postponing the likes of La Liga, the Premier League and Euro 2020, Benzema had scored 19 goals across all competitions for Zinedine Zidane's Madrid in 2019-20.

Giroud has found game time harder to come by at Chelsea, with Frank Lampard generally preferring younger alternatives in Tammy Abraham and Batshuayi.

The 33-year-old has found the net three times in 13 appearances in all competitions.