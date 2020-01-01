Kariakoo Derby: TFF reveals officials forSimba SC and Yanga SC FA Cup tie

The local rivals are set to meet for the third time in all competitions this season

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has revealed the officials who will be in charge for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final between rivals Simba SC and Yanga SC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

It will be the third Kariakoo Derby this season with the initial two in the league - the first one ended 2-2 while the Jangwani-based side won the last meeting by a solitary goal.

The match commissioner will be Ally Katolila from Dar es Salaam, as well as Nadeem Aloyce, Ramadhan Kayoko, Frank Komba and Kassim Mpanga.

Other two officials are Abubakar Mturo and Abdallah Mwinyimkuu, who are from Mtwara and Singida, respectively.

The Tanzania Mainland League champions eliminated holders Azam FC after claiming a 2-0 win in the quarter-final.

Captain John Bocco, who has turned into a key goal-scoring figure for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi since football resumed in Tanzania, scored the opener in the 40th minute to ensure Simba were leading at the break.

Benedict Haule's misplaced pass was collected by Francis Kahata and the Kenyan's cross into the box was headed in by Bocco with minimal interruption from the opponents.

Simba fought and they were deservedly rewarded in the 57th minute when Zambian Clatous Chama scored the second to stretch the lead against the defending champions.

Yanga also made it into the final four after defeating Kagera Sugar 2-1 in another all top-tier quarter-finals.

Kagera were the better side as they pressured Yanga in the opening stages and it took them only 20 minutes to take a deserved lead when Aweku Ibrahim scored from close range.

After the resumption, Yanga levelled matters when Congolese import David Molinga met a cross from a corner-kick to head home to score his third goal for the club in just three days.

Deus Kaseke then won the game for Timu ya Mwananchi after he slotted home from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after a Kagera defender was punished for bringing down Molinga.

On Saturday, Namungo FC will be playing Sahare All-Stars in another semi-final match.

Namungo defeated Alliance FC 2-0 to advance with All-Stars defeating Ndanda in a shoot-out to complete the list.

The eventual winner will play in the Caf Confederation Cup and Sunday's match will kick-off at 17:00.