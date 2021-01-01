'Kante is the best midfielder in the world' - Azpilicueta pays tribute to Chelsea hero

The Blues captain lauded his team mate after a man of the match display on the biggest stage in club football

Cesar Azpilicueta dubbed N'Golo Kante the best midfielder in the world after he excelled in Chelsea's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final.

The France international added the biggest honour in club football to a list of successes that include winning the World Cup, Europa League and Premier League, which he has lifted with both the Blues and Leicester City.

Furthermore, he won his third successive man of the match award in the Champions League in Porto as Chelsea secured their second success in Europe's prestigious competition.

What was said?

"It's straightforward, yes [he is the best in the world]," Azpilicueta said. "He does everything. The energy he brings, I don't know how many ball recoveries he had today. The way he drives the ball forward, he covers so much ground.

"It is special to have him. Of course, when we don't have him we miss him. After winning the World Cup and now Champions League, he is still so humble as a person.

"I am so happy for him, he is a massive part of this team and I am very happy to have him next to me for a few years."

What else did Chelsea's captain say?

He went onto praise his side's squad players for not upsetting the group, despite missing out on the chance to start at the showpiece event.

"In the dressing room, I know how tough it can be to be left out of the team when we have so much competition in the squad but everyone kept their ego [to one side] and put everything towards the team," he added.

"To me, that's the most satisfying thing about tonight. The guys upfront, like Timo, Mason, Kai, Christian when he came on and the work they did for the team was incredible. They stepped up as a group and as a team, we want to build on that and make special things.

"We will celebrate for a few nights, or for the summer for the ones that don't have the Euros, I am sure! But then that's gone, we are part of the history for the second time of Chelsea and we got for the next challenge.

"For me to have this moment is incredible and I have a lot of emotions coming through all through this day. We got over the line and I am very, very happy. To win my first trophy as a captain is special.

"I lost three finals but the fourth one was the right one and the big one so I am really happy. I am pleased because a few months ago a lot of people doubted the quality of the team but we did it."

