Kansai Plascon injects Ush132m into Uganda Cup in new deal with Fufa

The domestic competition, which was declared null and void the last time, will begin mid-2021 at the Round of 32

Paint company Kansai Plascon and Fufa have entered into a two-year deal that will see the sponsorship of the Uganda Cup.

The leading paint company will release Ush132 million as part of its financial obligation to the domestic tournament. Uganda Cup will now operate on boosted ground as they are also enjoying a financial partnership with banking giant, Stanbic.

The Kansai Plascon partnership was made public on Friday in Kampala where the format of this years' edition was announced.

The managing director of Plascon paints Santosh Gumte explained why they joined Fufa to sponsor the tournament that produces Uganda's Caf Confederation Cup ambassador.

"I am very honoured to have come on board, we are always associated with sports, we have always wanted to associate with the Uganda Cup because of its rich history," Gunte said as was quoted by Sports Nation.

Fufa's third vice-president Florence Kiyingi challenged the new partner to invest even in women's football.

"We are excited to see that the Uganda Cup continues to grow, this is good news for the game," said Nakiwala. "I wish to encourage Plascon to explore more opportunities in some of our tournaments that they haven’t joined like women's football that is on a high rise."

The injection of the money by the new sponsor will see the prize money go up from Ush132 million to Ush166 million.

The competition did not proceed to its natural end the last time as it was cancelled in March then declared null and void later in May due to the challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Fufa's competitions director Hajjat Nalule, the tournament will begin from the Round of 32 with only Premier League and Big League clubs taking part in it. Initially, lower league sides were included meaning the competition was always beginning at the Round of 64.

April 5 was revealed as the date when the competition will begin and its final tie will be held on July 24, 2021. The ties will be conducted in a home and away format at the venues that are yet to be confirmed.

Since the 2019/20 edition was not concluded, it means Proline FC, who were relegated at the end of that season, are still the reigning champions.

Kampala Capital City Authority FC, after finishing second to Vipers SC in the Premier League, were picked as the 2020/21 Confederation Cup representatives but were eliminated by Rwanda's Rayon Sports in the second round.

Kasasiro Boys and Express FC are the sides that have won the tournament most with their tallies standing at 10. Sports Club Villa, the record Premier League champions, have won the domestic cup on nine occasions.