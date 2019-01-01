Kane reveals Pochettino visit as he backs 'proven winner' Mourinho to deliver trophies to Tottenham

The Spurs skipper paid his former manager a visit after his shock sacking last week

Tottenham captain Harry Kane went and visited former manager Mauricio Pochettino following his dismissal as coach.

The Argentine was sacked after five years last week and wasn't able to say goodbye to his team in person - instead leaving a heartbreaking message on a whiteboard.

Kane, however, took it upon himself to to farewell Pochettino in person and spent a few hours with the man that oversaw his breakthrough as a player.

"I wanted to go and see him, and we had a chat for a couple of hours," Kane said. "It was nice to do that before the new manager came in.

"It was a big shock on Tuesday night for everyone, the players included, and then it was a quick turnaround.

"All of a sudden we've got a new manager, one of the best managers there's been in the game, so automatically you have to turn your head towards that and focus on the game."

While Kane shined individually under Pochettino, he also saw Spurs fail to secure any silverware during his time with club.

The 26-year-old is desperate to win trophies at club level and believes Jose Mourinho is an ideal candidate to help Tottenham break their drought.

"The gaffer's won at every club he's gone to - there's no hiding away from that," Kane said.

"He wants to win. He's a proven winner. I've made it clear that I'm at the stage of my career where I want to win trophies. I've made it clear I want to win them here and it's a big year for us.

"Realistically we look at the Champions League and the FA Cup this season to try to do that, so we'll see how that goes and then from my point of view I'll keep doing what I'm doing, keep fighting for this club on the pitch.

"We all want to win. We wanted to win when Mauricio was here; we want to win the same now the gaffer's here.

"But of course when someone's got a reputation like he has, it gives you confidence, it gives you that belief in the team.

"It's almost a fresh slate for everyone now to show the manager what they can do and hopefully the players can thrive on that."