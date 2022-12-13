Should Kane be replaced as England captain? Adams wants to see armband passed to Rice

Harry Kane should be stripped of England captaincy duty, says Tony Adams, with Declan Rice billed as the best man to take over the armband.

Spurs striker has been skipper since 2017

Has scored 53 goals for his country

Missed crucial penalty at 2022 World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The Three Lions have been skippered by their talismanic striker since 2017, with Kane’s two goals at the 2022 World Cup seeing him draw level with Wayne Rooney as his country’s all-time leading scorer. He did, however, spurn a glorious opportunity to rewrite the history books when missing a crucial penalty in a quarter-final defeat to France and Adams believes the time has come to relieve the 29-year-old Tottenham forward of one responsibility.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ex-England captain Adams has told The Sun: “We’ve got good players but I stand by changing the captain. Harry Kane is the No 9 and did not shirk responsibility for missing that penalty. But we’ve got to think about what we do now with the captaincy. That’s more of an issue than the coach and I believe Declan Rice should have the job. Is Kane going to be the shining star at the next two tournaments? When are we going to get to the point where we take him off and change it? It’s hard to do when he’s captain.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Adams, who won 66 caps for the Three Lions and skippered them at Euro 96, has also suggested that Gareth Southgate should be moved on as national team coach as a ruthless and proven winner is appointed in his place. The Arsenal legend added: “They need an experienced, serial winner around the place. Gareth doesn’t lack courage, he has tremendous courage. But he’s a good loser. It’s hard to say that but it’s the truth. They need another voice, an experienced head who’s won stuff at the highest level for their clubs who can have a word in some ears about what you need to do to get over that line which we don’t seem able to cross.”

WHAT NEXT? No decision has been made as yet when it comes to Southgate’s future, as he remains under contract through to 2024, and England will not be in action again until opening their next European Championship qualifying campaign against Italy on March 23, 2023.