Kane hauled off at half-time during Tottenham's clash with Liverpool due to ankle injury

The England international was unable to complete the match after going down twice under tackles in the first 45 minutes

Harry Kane was hauled off at half-time during Tottenham's clash with Liverpool, apparently due to an ankle injury.

Kane could be facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up a knock during the heavyweight Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night.

With just 13 minutes on the clock, the England international slipped after a challenge with Liverpool midfielder Thiago and went down clutching his ankle, with Spurs' medical staff subsequently rushed onto the field to treat the striker.

He shook off the knock initially, but took to the turf on his own accord later in the half as he continued to struggle with his mobility and landed heavily while challenging Jordan Henderson for a high ball. Jose Mourinho ultimately decided to make a change at the interval.

Eric Lamela was introduced to the action in Kane's place for the second period, while Harry Winks also came on for Serge Aurier as the Tottenham boss altered his system.

Liverpool took the lead in first-half stoppage time through Roberto Firmino, who tapped into an empty net after being teed up by Sadio Mane.

Spurs came into the contest knowing that a win could take them into fifth place, but supporters will now be worried about a talismanic performer missing a large portion of the season.

Kane has hit 19 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions this term, including 12 in the Premier League, while he has also recorded an impressive 14 assists.

His partnership with Son Heung-min in the final third has reaped huge dividends for Tottenham in the final third, with the FA Cup, Europa League, and Carabao Cup also still up for grabs in the coming months.

Mourinho will hope that Kane hasn't sustained any serious damage, with his side's next top-flight outing due to take place at the Amex Stadium against Brighton on Sunday.

Spurs will turn their attention to a London derby encounter against Chelsea four days later, with both sides currently fighting for a top-four finish.