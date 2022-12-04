Is Harry Kane’s foot injury a concern for England? Goalless Three Lions captain addresses fitness question

Harry Kane insists that the foot injury he picked up for England against Iran is not holding him back and should not be a source of concern.

Striker picked up knock against Iran

Yet to score at 2022 World Cup

Happy with his form & sharpness

WHAT HAPPENED? The Tottenham striker is yet to register a goal at the 2022 World Cup despite being winning the Golden Boot four years ago in Russia and finding himself just two efforts short of matching Wayne Rooney’s all-time record for the Three Lions. There have been suggestions that a knock picked up in England’s first group stage outing in Qatar has impacted Kane’s performances, but the prolific 29-year-old is adamant that no questions should be asked of his match fitness and sharpness.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kane has said ahead of a last-16 showdown with Senegal on Sunday: “My foot feels fine, no problem at all. Obviously I had that knock in the first game but it's been getting better day by day and I'm in a place now where I almost don't feel it at all, which is great.”

The Spurs frontman added on his recent lack of goals: “Form wise I feel like I'm playing well. Obviously goals are what I'll be judged on most but as always I'm a calm individual. I always try to focus on doing my best for the team and I can do that in many ways as I've said before. I'll continue to try to do that. If the goals come, then great. It'll give us a better chance of winning the game and as a striker I always want to be scoring goals for sure.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane also went goalless through the group stage of Euro 2020, but hit his stride in the knockout rounds and found the target in meetings with Germany, Ukraine and Denmark as Gareth Southgate’s side made their way to the final and came within a penalty shootout against Italy of claiming a first major men's honour since 1966.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? England are expected to shuffle their pack again when taking on Senegal, with Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka set to return in attack alongside Kane despite Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden impressing in wide roles during a 3-0 victory over Wales.