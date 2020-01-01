'Kane fits Man Utd's transfer strategy' - Neville says striker 'poked Spurs back' after club furloughed staff

The pundit believes the England captain has made a point to his current employers after he hinted at a move away from north London

Manchester United great Gary Neville believes Harry Kane would be a signing fitting with the club’s historical transfer strategy and claims the striker knew what he was doing when he hinted at a transfer away from Tottenham.

The England captain has been admired for a long time at Old Trafford and with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the market for a striker when the window opens, the 26-year-old would be a perfect fit in the Norwegian’s rebuild.

Kane cast doubt over his long-term Tottenham future a couple of weeks ago which added fuel to the fire but Spurs, who value the striker at £200 million ($250m), confirmed over the weekend they have no interest in selling their star man.

Despite the doubt around a potential transfer, Neville believes a move would make sense and befits United’s philosophy of bringing through British academy talent.

"I think it fits Manchester United's historical transfer, going back to say, Bryan Robson, Roy Keane, trying to sign Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney, the best or most famous English or British [or Irish] player in the Premier League," Neville told Sky Sports.

"It does fit with that with what Manchester United did last summer with Harry Maguire, one of the best players available on the market.”

Neville also commented on Kane’s Instagram post, where the striker hinted at a potential transfer away from Spurs, saying the 26-year-old was sending a warning to his employers about his future.

The former United defender also believes the forward will not have been happy with his club’s decision to furlough non-playing staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He's a clever lad, Harry Kane, he's not somebody I think would get caught out if he didn't want to say something, so the little opening of the door that he left in that Instagram piece had something in it,” Neville said.

"I don't think Harry Kane will have been that impressed with his club a couple of weeks ago with what they did. He's a good lad, a solid lad, I don't think he'd have taken that particularly well and he was probably just poking them back.

"In my mind, I think he'll have been warning them to say just be careful, because I'm watching you and that's not something we do."