Kane dropping deep has made him even more dangerous - Rodgers salutes Tottenham star

The Leicester boss believes both Spurs and the England international are better off since he dropped to a deeper role

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes Harry Kane has become even more dangerous since his role change at Tottenham.

The striker has been used in a deeper role for Jose Mourinho's side this season and has chipped in with nine goals and 10 assists in 13 Premier League matches.

Despite the 27-year-old's productivity, former England star Michael Owen has claimed Kane must be "frustrated" that his side are not getting the best out of his strengths.

But Rodgers argued Tottenham are better off with Kane playing further back and that it only benefits the forward.

“I think if you look through the game, you look at Roberto Firmino, he does a similar role for Liverpool. Lionel Messi did it for Barcelona. Other players have done it all through time," he told reporters ahead of Sunday's trip to face the north London side.

“You’re not seeing something being taken away from Harry’s game. You’re seeing something that’s been added to his game.

“He’s clearly a wonderful goalscorer with great ability, finishing in and around 25 or 30 yards out.

“But what you’re now seeing also is the ability of a player to drop underneath, and make passes like a midfield player.

“So I don’t think anything has been taken away from his game. I think Jose has asked him to drop that little bit deeper and I think it’s his natural intelligence.

“In Harry you can see he’s a wonderful player, he’s got a great football brain. You see him dropping underneath and having that ability to make those passes.

“So it’s an addition to how they play rather than something taken away from them.”

Leicester currently sit fourth in the league and a point behind Sunday's opponents after a bright start to the season.

But the Foxes have won three and lost three of their last six games in the English top flight and Rodgers hopes his side can now put together a run of victories.

“We’ve seen over the course of all the teams that inconsistencies are there," he said.

"Most teams’ home records are not as good as before. The lack of a crowd and lack of intensity. I can sense that for us. And then there are injuries. It’s having that ability when you do lose to bounce back. We’ve lost and then we go on a run of wins."