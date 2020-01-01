Kampala Derby: Kabonge, Ssekiganda fire SC Villa past KCCA FC

The Kasasiro Boys came into the match buoyed by convincing performances and wins in the last three games

Record Ugandan Premier League champions Sports Club Villa picked up their second win in the 2020/21 season after beating Kampala Capital City Authority 2-1 at the Bamboo Barracks on Tuesday.

KCCA FC have now seen their unbeaten record come to a grinding halt as goals from Nicholas Kabonge and Ronald Ssekiganda were enough for the Jogoos to emerge winners of the Kampala Derby, while Brian Aheebwa converted a late penalty for the visitors.

Kabonge scored in the 33rd minute before Ronald Ssekiganda added the second in the 86th minute. The 13-time league champions pulled one back courtesy of Aheebwa three minutes after conceding the second goal.

It was a game that KCCA head coach Mike Mutebi had anticipated would be tough, given the traditional rivalry and history of title successes for both sides.

Before the Bombo Barracks showdown, SC Villa had won their match against Mbarara City, drew 2-2 against BUL FC before they were defeated 3-1 by URA FC. On the other hand, KCCA had not dropped a point from their last three games against Bright Stars, Onduparaka FC, a side they defeated 8-1 to record the biggest scoreline of the campaign thus far, and Mbarara City.

The 2019 champions came into the match with some serious injury concerns as Gift Ali, Julius Poloto, Juma Balinya, Moses Aliro and Sadat Anaku all missed out.

KCCA won the last meeting against the Jogoos at the Phillip Omondi Stadium by a scoreline of 4-1. This season, the SC Villa tie was KCCA’s second game away as they started the campaign at Bright Stars and won 2-1.

KCCA and SC Villa have now met in 20 matches and the Kasasiro Boys have picked up, nine wins in those games. SC Villa, on the other hand, have won three games while eight matches have ended in draws.

In the 20 games, KCCA have scored 28 goals while the record champions have netted 17. In those games, KCCA have managed to collect 35 points while the Jogoos have harvested 17.

Meanwhile, BUL were defeated 2-1 by Sam Ssimbwa’s Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) while Police FC picked a huge 3-0 win over Busoga United at home.

Onduparaka and Wakiso Giants shared points from a 1-1 draw as Bright Stars defeated Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) 3-2.