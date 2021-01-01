Kambale: Express FC target was to finish first round unbeaten

The 20-year-old star revealed how the defeat to the army side left the whole squad gutted and spoiled their plans for the season

Express FC midfielder Eric Kambale has explained how the entire team was left disappointed after they suffered their first defeat of the season in the Ugandan Premier League against UPDF on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles were the only unbeaten side in the top-tier heading into their match at Bombo Military grounds but they surrendered the run of 12 matches against the army side as they lost 1-0.

It was striker Alex Kitata who rose the highest to head home a corner-kick and gave the hosts what turned out to be the winner in the 17th minute.

Kambale has now admitted the entire team was left disappointed after the defeat, insisting they had planned to go the first round without losing a match.

“I know the Express family was disappointed with our last result [loss away to UPDF] but to be honest the players were even more disappointed,” Kambale told the club’s official website.

“We all wanted to keep the unbeaten run intact but we picked up a few lessons and we shall be better at home against Kyetume FC.”

The 20-year-old, who missed the entire first round of last season due to personal reasons, promised to earn a starting berth at the start of the new campaign and he has done just that, managing five assists and two goals in 13 league appearances along with a couple of man of the match accolades.

And despite the good form which has kept the Red Eagles flying high in the top-tier, Kambale has insisted this is just the start with a lot more to come.

“I am so glad I’ve registered this success in the first round so far, I want to, first of all, appreciate the club management, the coaches for trusting me and my teammates for the support,” Kambale continued.

“For me, I know I am capable of doing much more along with the team, and we know the team’s aim was to end the first round unbeaten but it will not happen but we will keep the foot on the peddle.”

Kambale opened his account on matchday two against Bright Stars, he then put up a string of good displays until he scored his second of the season, against KCCA FC, but it’s his assists against Wakiso Giants (two), BUL FC, Busoga United, and MYDA FC that have earned him a lot of praise from the fans.

He will hope his form helps the Red Eagles earn maximum points against Kyetume on Saturday, which is Express’s last home game of the first round although they will face Police FC at Lugogo Stadium on March 16 to conclude first-round fixtures.