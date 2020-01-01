Kambaale: Express FC striker targets double-digits and silverware

The Red Eagles youngsters has set himself a target of hitting double figures when the new campaign gets underway

Express FC forward Eric Kambaale is oozing with confidence as the new season draws closer, vowing to score double figures and help his club win silverware.

The 20-year-old has revealed his happiness with the training sessions they have been going through as they prepare for the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League (UPL) season return on November 20.

“I am happy that I’ve managed to get my groove back using the technical team’s training schedule, I am so pumped up for next season and the target is to help the club win some silverware,” Kambaale told the club’s official website.

More teams

“Personally, I am going to strive to hit double digits which I think will help me be a top scorer.”

Kambaale will, however, face a stiff challenge from coming from new signing Mustafa Kiragga as well as the club’s top scorer last season Frank Kalanda

On Tuesday, Express confirmed the appointment of Lewis Ainebyona as their new performance analyst ahead of the new campaign.

“The current football demands call for top personnel in different departments something Express have done with the appointment of performance analyst Lewis Ainebyona,” the club revealed in a statement on their official website.

Speaking after taking up the job, the 25-year-old - who is a graduate of football studies from Solent University in Southampton, England - has described joining the Red Eagles’ technical team as a dream come true.

“Being a club with history and having existed for all that long, showed that there was stability and sustainability. Also getting a chance to work with the coaches who are legends in Ugandan football attracted me to learn from the very best," he said as per the same statement.

“My target to grow in my department, help the team win trophies, participate in the African club competitions, and also strive to be one of the leading football performance analysts in Uganda.”

The Ugandan giants have become the first club in the country to make such an appointment which the CEO Isaac Mwesigwa stated was worthwhile.

“The modern game has evolved and data analysis is key in making informed decisions regarding the performance of the team. I’ve known Lewis for a while and with his enthusiasm and understanding of the game he is a good addition to our club," he said.

Article continues below

Ainebyona also featured for several non-league English sides as a forward like Sway FC in Hampshire, Boujee Pint CF, and Athletico Romsey FC as he pursued his studies.

Performance analysts are tasked with analyzing recorded club matches and providing the technical team with detailed analysis through reports.

The Red Eagles have won six league titles and are chasing a seventh which was last won in 2012. Wasswa Bbosa has rebuilt the squad signing up to 15 new players ahead of the new campaign set to begin on November 20.