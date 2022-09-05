Kamara: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs target joins Libyan club Al-Ittihad SC

The 22-year-old striker came close to joining Amakhosi but the move hit a snag, leaving the player frustrated

A former transfer target of Kaizer Chiefs Musa Noah Kamara has joined Libyan giants Al-Ittihad SC.

The Sierra Leone international almost completed a move to Chiefs in July, before the Soweto giants withdrew their pursuit of the player.

After Kamara parted ways with Sierra Leone reigning champions Bo Rangers last week, there were reports that Chiefs could reignite their interest and take advantage of his free agent status.

“In his country, he was famous for his goal in the Elephants’ colours, distinguished by his rocket launchers,” Al-Ittihad announced on Monday.

“Welcome the Sierra Leonean striker Musa Kamara.”

Kamara failed to sign for Chiefs and alleges the Soweto giants cancelled his air ticket when he was about to fly to Johannesburg for a medical.

The striker alleges Bo Rangers officials “spoiled the deal” for him after they bad-talked him to Chiefs, resulting in the move failing.

Chiefs have signed Burundian striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana who made his Premier Soccer League debut last weekend in the 0-0 draw against AmaZulu.

Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane hinted at the weekend that they are done with signings during the current transfer window.

“The window period, when you’re looking for combinations you don’t want to… you avoid panic because the more you bring in players while looking for combinations you might not even get it right,” said Zwane as per iDiski Times.

“So we need to get it right with the players we have right now and see what we have. We only have three months, it’s just around the corner in terms of the next window in January.

“I think that will give us the opportunity again, to say, where we need to beef up but for now I think we have enough cover in all positions. I think we have two or three in one position, so I think that will help us going forward until we see where the season progresses before we beef up [the squad again.]”

Amakhosi have signed nine players incuding two strikers.