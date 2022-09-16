Kamal Sowah: All you need to know about Ghana's latest Champions League scorer for Club Brugge

GOAL profiles the Black Stars forward who was on the scoresheet as Club Brugge saw off Porto on their own turf

Ghana and Club Brugge forward Kamal Sowah hit a career milestone when he scored his first Uefa Champions League goal during a game against FC Porto on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old found the back of the net in the 47th minute as the Belgian club recorded a huge win against the former European Champions at the Estadio do Dragao. Ferran Jutgla, Winger Andreas Olsen, and Antonio Eromonsele Nusa were the scorers of the other goals that gave the visitors an impressive victory of 4-0 as the African star made history.

Who is Kamal Sowah?

Born in Sabon Zango, he signed his first professional contract with Premier League side Leicester City in January 2018. However, he did not stay long enough to make an appearance for the former English champions as he was loaned out on the same day of signing the contract.

He was allowed to join Oud-Heverlee Leuven for a season and a half and played his first match on April 14, 2018, when he came on as a substitute in a 2-0 victory over Waasland-Beveren. The winger scored his first two professional goals for his club against RFC Wetteren in a Belgian Cup contest.

At Den Dreef Stadium, he made 72 appearances in all competitions, scoring 13 goals, and helped Oud-Heverlee Leuven seal promotion to the highest tier of Belgian football – the Jupiler Pro League - in the 2019/20 campaign.

The Ghanaian made a summer transfer to join Brugge after another loan spell with AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has started in six of the seven matches for Brugge that season, including the Champions League season-opening match against Bayer Leverkusen, where they recorded a 1-0 win.

The only game in which the Black Stars man did not start for the Belgian champions was against RFC Seraing, in which he came on in the second half to replace Cyle Larin.

Career Milestone

The goal against the Portuguese giants this week represented an important achievement for Sowah as it was his first goal in Europe’s interclub top-tier competition. The Black Stars winger was elated with the achievement as he continues to play a critical role for the club since signing in the summer.

Getty Images.

"I scored my first ever goal for the club, and that's an incredible feeling, and that happening in a Champions League match makes it even more special," he said.

''Of course, I am overjoyed with my goal, but I admit very well that this goal was achieved through the preparatory work of my teammates.

''With this second win in a row, we have tallied six points, and that alone can be called a solid performance.

"I'm also very happy for all our traveling supporters, who probably won't soon forget this trip."

What type of player is Kamal Sowah?

With a height of 178 centimetres, or 5'10 inches, and a weight of 66 kilograms, the Ghanaian is an ideal attacker, making him a constant threat to opponents given his flexibility and speed.

What is Kamal Sowah's Fifa 22 rating and potential?

His rating is 71. His potential is 80 and his position is right wing.

He has three stars for skill moves and also three stars for his weak foot. He is left-footed and his work rate is high.

Inspiration

The first Champions League goal and regular minutes in the domestic competition should inspire Sowah – who was not named by coach Otto Addo in the squad to face Brazil and Nicaragua in friendlies - to set his season bar even higher, especially in a year when Ghana will feature in the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.